Work still to be done yet

ALTHOUGH it has been a distressing 12 months for our community, Granite Belt Drought Assist co-manger Glenda Riley said she had achieved a sense of “reward”.

GBDA marked its 12-month anniversary last week, reflecting on where it first started and how far it has come.

It all started after a Facebook post left Ms Riley thinking what could she do to support her community through a difficult time.

“It was a time where the drought was really making its presence felt. When the job losses started that was really the downturn,” Ms Riley said.

A meeting at Lily’s Café this time 12 months ago was where Ms Riley realised food, water and information was critical for the community’s survival.

“A group of us started doing discount food hampers and were distributing them once a month from the showgrounds.”

It was in September that the water donations started rolling in, right before the devastating fires ripped through our region.

“We had the team from Drought Angels and Muslim Aid Australia planning to distribute their very first drop of water on the Saturday (September 7, 2019),” she said.

“The fires came through on the Friday night and that is the reason why we were able to be there straight away distributing water.

“Fate dealt us a very kind hand that weekend.”

ROLLING IN: The first water drop from the Muslim Aid Australia Team in September.

Looking back on a tragic time, Ms Riley said it had been a rollercoaster ride for GBDA.

“We are headed in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go.

“The long-term effects of low income and no income and ongoing stress and anxiety are still hanging around.”

EARLY DAYS: Initial donations to Granite Belt Drought Assist in April last year.

She said the goal now was to “keep chipping away” and restoring the confidence of our region.

“We are not going anywhere. We have put in a big 12 months of building our network and will continue to do that,” Ms Riley said.

“We are still distributing water and looking at ongoing projects to support our community.”

Ms Riley’s co-manager Barbara Marsden, who was first recruited as the treasurer, agreed, saying now is a time to “relax and reflect”.

“Now is a really good time to see where our next move is going to be,” Mrs Marsden said.

“GBDA has served a really good purpose for some people who had mental health issues after the drought and the fires.

“They have found a solace here and found a togetherness. It has had many purposes.

“Now it is all about reflecting on what we have done and what we can do for the future.”

Ms Marsden jumped on board with the team a couple of months after GBDA kicked off.

“There was a meeting at the RSL and they were just looking for someone to volunteer and help with the books,” she said.

“One thing lead to another and I ended up getting right involved.”

Mrs Marsden said the need for water was slowly diminishing, but that didn’t mean their work was done.

“We still have people coming in who don’t have their tanks full,” she said.

“The rain is great and everyone is loving it but we won’t be stopping.”