‘Word of mouth is powerful’: Schools promote businesses

A SCHOOL initiative launched last October continues to promote Stanthorpe’s small businesses, and has proved particularly valuable in the midst of pandemic pressure.

Support Stanthorpe Sunday was organised by St Joseph’s School’s wellbeing chairwoman Angie Simms and brought more than 30 eager out-of-town shoppers to the region last October.

It also helped achieve Ms Simms’ goal of uniting staff from the Stanthorpe school with staff from their Toowoomba sister school.

The busload of visitors who travelled to the region for Support Stanthorpe Sunday back in October.

The visitors’ support for Stanthorpe businesses has continued, despite the cancellation of a planned Christmas in July-themed Support Stanthorpe Sunday event due to the coronavirus.

Mrs Simms said the “imagination and resourcefulness” of Toowoomba Catholic Schools wellbeing officer Brett Leadbetter continued to grant Stanthorpe businesses extra exposure.

“On the day trip in October Brett purchased various local products and brought them into his workplace at the Toowoomba Catholic Schools Office,” Mrs Simms said.

One of the items raffled off.

“This gave those who couldn’t attend the Support Stanthorpe Sunday the opportunity to taste and buy, and if interested to either make a trip out personally or purchase products online.”

Mr Leadbetter also organised a 12-month wellbeing raffle which involves products from rural and remote locations being raffled off once a month.

“From a Toowoomba local’s point of view I have had a fun time chatting with many of these business owners as well — so we are glad to help out even in a little way,” Mr Leadbetter said.

January’s raffle featured products from the region’s Washpool Soaperie, Jamworks and Pure Heaven, while July’s raffle will offer products from Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

Washpool Soaperie owner Melissa Thomas said she was grateful for the support.

“We always appreciate everything that people like Brett and Angie do for us,” Ms Thomas said.

The team from Washpool Soaperie.

“Word of mouth is very powerful and every little bit helps.”

Jamworks co-owner Christine Hood echoed Ms Thomas’ sentiments and said it was “nice little back-up”, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s always great exposure,” Ms Hood said.

“It is definitely worthwhile.”

Mrs Simms said the schools hoped to hold another Support Stanthorpe Sunday when it was safe to do so.