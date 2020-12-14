Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has copped major backlash after complaining about the treatment she received when wanting to buy $1300 worth of Woolies gift cards.
A woman has copped major backlash after complaining about the treatment she received when wanting to buy $1300 worth of Woolies gift cards.
Smarter Shopping

Woolies shopper’s ‘disgusting’ rant slammed

by Shireen Khalil
14th Dec 2020 1:49 PM

A Woolworths customer has been slammed online for comparing a store policy to that of the Holocaust.

The woman, from Leura, NSW, jumped on Woolworths' official Facebook page to complain about a staffer who questioned her purchase of $1300 worth of gift cards.

She explained that she and her husband had visited their local store to buy his clients the vouchers when the employee insisted on calling the manager to approve the purchase.

"The shop attendant told him she needed to check something came back with the Manager who asked us why we were buying so many gift cards," the woman wrote in her post.

"We told her it was non (sic) of her business at first then told her the reason.

"She told us it was due to some scam, what scam I'm paying for the cards to give as gifts as part of promoting the business!"

RELATED: Woolies selling half-priced lobsters

 

A Woolworths shopper has copped major backlash over her ‘disgusting’ rant. Picture: Facebook
A Woolworths shopper has copped major backlash over her ‘disgusting’ rant. Picture: Facebook

The furious woman then continued her rant, adding that "last time we checked we live in a democracy but it appears communists run Woolworths".

She then made a "disgusting" comparison leaving Facebook users in shock.

"The lady said she was just doing her job just what the Germans said during the Holocaust."

The woman's post backfired with the majority of the more than 700 comments slamming her "offensive" rant.

"How dare you compare this situation to the holocaust!!!" one Facebook user wrote.

"The staff were looking out FOR YOU, in case YOU were being scammed."

Another shocked user asked the woman, "Did you really just compare information sharing at the point of sale to the holocaust?! Yikes."

Due to the increasing amount of gift card scamming raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, a Woolworths Australia spokesperson said the retailer wants to play its part in reducing harm to consumers from scams.

RELATED: Woolworths 'secret' section revealed

Woolworths recently introduced a policy to approve high value purchasing of gifts in an aim to reduce scamming. Picture: Supplied
Woolworths recently introduced a policy to approve high value purchasing of gifts in an aim to reduce scamming. Picture: Supplied

"In close consultation with the ACCC and government, we have developed a number of measures to reduce the risk of gift card scams impacting our customers," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au

"These measures include alerting customers to the nature of these scams and an escalation protocol to store management for the approval of high value purchases of gift cards."

In a statement to 7News, Dr Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he is "sick and tired of people trivialising and distorting the Holocaust just to make a point".

"This woman should reflect on what kind of person exploits the industrialised extermination of millions of men, women and children in order to protest a store policy," he said.

"Such foolish equations are not only historically inaccurate and extreme but demean the brutal murder of six million Jews and millions of others."

 

Originally published as Woolies shopper's 'disgusting' rant slammed

shopping woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        News ‘It was hard to keep my cool or contain my excitement!’: How a picnic turned into...

        Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        Premium Content Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        News The action would see urban water supply bolstered for Stanthorpe residents but not...

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021