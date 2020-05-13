Woolies refunds shoppers over meat ‘error’

Several customers have complained of receiving meat “scraps” rather than fillets or steaks from Woolies. Picture: Facebook.

Customers have taken to Facebook to complain after receiving "scraps" of meat rather than the steaks they thought they were buying from Woolworths.

The supermarket has told news.com.au the meat was the result of a "packing error" and it was now in touch with its processing partners over the incidents.

In a post to Woolworths' Facebook page one customer shared a photo of the beef eye fillet they had purchased at the supermarket, describing it as "disgusting to say the least".

"As soon as we took the plastic wrapping off, it was obvious that the meat (not eye fillet) had been 'stuck' together to appear like a round eye fillet while in the packaging," she wrote.

"Will never be buying our meat from Woolies again!"

This customer said the eye fillet she had purchased appeared to have been “stuck” together to appear like a steak. Picture: Facebook.

Another customer shared her issues with eye fillet bought from Woolies, also posting photos of what she had received.

"It's happened with scotch fillet steak and now eye fillet … when you cook it, it unrolls like it's been rolled not in one piece," she wrote.

"I think for the price you should get a fillet not pieces."

Another shared a photo of the small pieces of lamb she had received from Woolies when she had bought four lamb steaks.

"Be careful when you buy Woolworths sealed meat," she wrote on Woolworths' Facebook page.

"I bought four lamb steaks. This is what I received. Should look great on the plate - NOT."

This customer said she had received “pieces” rather than an eye fillet steak. Picture: Facebook.

Other customers likened the meat to "scraps", with others saying they too had experienced something similar.

"We had the same with our pork fillet steaks tonight," one person wrote, while another added: "Mine are the same, they fall apart."

A Woolworths spokesman told news.com.au that it was "not our practice to place smaller pieces of meat together to form the appearance of a larger piece".

This customer said she had received this inside a package which was supposed to contain four lamb steaks. Picture: Facebook.

The supermarket giant was now following up with its processing partners over the "packing error".

"We pride ourselves on providing high quality steak cuts to our customers, so we're disappointed to see this," the spokesman said.

"Product quality is important to us and we'll be following these instances up with our meat production partners.

"We're in direct contact with each customer and will offer refunds in recognition of the poor quality cuts they received.

"If ever our customers are disappointed with the quality of fresh meat, we'd encourage them to contact their local store to replace or refund the product."