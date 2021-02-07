Woolies’ mini collectables back with a twist

Mini collectables are back for 2021 with supermarket giant Woolworths announcing Discovery Garden seedling kits would return to stores on Wednesday.

Customers collected millions of the eco-friendly kits during the program's inaugural campaign in 2019 however, they missed out last year due to the global pandemic.

Of the 24 vegetable, herb and flowering plant varieties available in this new collection, 21 seedlings are bee attracting.

Woolworths Discovery Garden 2021 are all about supporting pollination. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said this year the company hoped the seed kits would get Australians thinking about the critical role honey bees play in supporting food supply.

"With so much of our floral resources decimated by recent droughts, bushfires and floods, our focus this year is to encourage pollination through our bee-attracting seedlings and replenish local gardens and community flora," he said.

Elizabeth Weston, 6, and Rachael Huggins, 7, excited to get their hands dirty with new Woolworths seed kits. Picture: Jeremy Piper

"The Woolworths Discovery Garden program is a part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, which aims to not only have a positive impact on the planet, but start conversations among families that result in positive change for the local environment to help create a better tomorrow."

Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chair Trevor Weatherhead said the Discovery Garden program to help raise the awareness of the importance of protecting our bees and the role bees play in pollination and food security.

"The program works to support 'Healthy Bees - Healthy People'," he said. "Honey bees do more than produce honey, they play a vital role in the pollination of many of our foods. In fact, one in three mouthfuls of the food we eat relies on honey bees for pollination."

Father-of-two Damien Weston said he felt a responsibility to teach his children - Harry, 8, and Elizabeth, 6, (pictured with friend Rachael Huggins, 7) - about the importance of supporting our food chain.

"To understand their environment and where their food comes from and taking responsibility for part of that process while realising it's not just the farmers who make fruit and vegetables is important," he said.

Customers can collect one seed kit for every $30 spent in store of online.

Originally published as Woolies' mini collectables back with a twist