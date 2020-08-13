Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A family is “deeply distressed” after the death of a 29-year-old man in a crash. His girlfriend is believed to have been following his car before it flipped.
A family is “deeply distressed” after the death of a 29-year-old man in a crash. His girlfriend is believed to have been following his car before it flipped.
News

‘A wonderful and giving man’: Mum’s grief for crash victim

by Pete Martinelli
13th Aug 2020 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bayview Heights man killed in a tragic crash has been remembered as a "wonderful young man."
Sam Hendry, 29, died on Wednesday afternoon when his white Mazda 3 rolled over on the Captain Cook Highway at Kewarra Beach while driving south toward Cairns.

"Sam was a wonderful and giving young man who has been snatched from us in the prime of his life," his mother Jane Hendry said.

"My family is devastated."

Sam Hendry has been remembered as a “wonderful, giving young man”.
Sam Hendry has been remembered as a “wonderful, giving young man”.

Mr Hendry's family have declined to comment further on the accident.

Cairns police have appealed for witnesses to the crash that claimed Mr Hendry.

Sergeant Scott Ezard of the Forensic Crash Unit said speed may have been a factor in the incident.

Sam Hendry, 29, was killed in a fatal rollover near the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: Pete Martinelli.
Sam Hendry, 29, was killed in a fatal rollover near the Kewarra Beach roundabout on the Captain Cook Highway. PICTURE: Pete Martinelli.

It is understood that Mr Hendry's girlfriend was following his car at the time of the rollover.

Ms Hendry arrived at the scene shortly after.

The pair had been returning to Bayview Heights from Clifton Beach.

"The message here is that people need to drive to the road conditions," Sgt Ezard said.

Originally published as 'Wonderful, giving man': Mum's grief for crash victim

kewarra beach crash road toll sam hendry

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education Labor MPs are taking to social media to spruik their electorates' haul from $200m in funding for schools as the government refuses to reveal their spend.

        COVID inspires decision to call Granite Belt home

        Premium Content COVID inspires decision to call Granite Belt home

        News After losing their jobs in the pandemic, this couple left Victoria and made a big...

        NOT A DROP: Rural residents left disappointed

        Premium Content NOT A DROP: Rural residents left disappointed

        News Assistance denied to more than half of the tank rebate applicants struggling with...

        REVEALED: shocking number of Southern Downs dog ‘attacks’

        Premium Content REVEALED: shocking number of Southern Downs dog ‘attacks’

        Council News Council data exposes which hot spots are the worst for terrifying run-ins with...