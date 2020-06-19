Women spared brunt of cuts in week of sporting chaos

While Cricket Australia’s cutbacks cost the men’s team some key support staff, the women have fared much better.

Ellyse Perry is upbeat a back-to-basics approach could be a boon for Australian cricket, having expressed relief that support staff working with the national women's side were spared the axe.

Cricket Australia has slashed 40 jobs and announced a range of cost-cutting measures as it seeks to save $40 million next financial year. There may be some varied roles and hours but the backroom staff who helped Perry's team surge to an epic Twenty20 World Cup triumph in March, headed by national coach Matthew Mott, have not been let go.

There is an expectation the size of touring parties will shrink and other high-performance costs will come down, as is the case with the national men's team.

Ellyse Perry will still have Matthew Mott as her national coach when she returns from injury.

Perry, who continues to recover from hamstring surgery as she seeks to return for a trans-Tasman series in September, suggested it could be a catalyst to make positive changes.

"We are really fortunate as an organisation to have been able to run with some great luxuries around resourcing and high performance," she said.

"Those things are absolutely great.

"But sometimes paring it back and figuring out what you absolutely need and what's essential to playing well is not a bad thing.

"I'm sure we'll look at those different things and highlight what's best to spend time and resources on, and in many ways that could be a positive."

The 29-year-old anticipated far less travel and fewer in-person meetings.

"I'm sure like any business around the world right now, it's going to change a lot of the way we do things," she said

Perry noted her team were grateful and fortunate not to lose any support staff, also describing CA's decision to maintain a full domestic season as "crucial" to the development of the women's game.

Perry hasn’t played since injurying her hamstring in the T20 World Cup.

CA has worked hard to raise the profile and pay of the national women's team in recent years, culminating in the crowd of 86,174 that watched them defeat India in this year's T20 World Cup final at the MCG.

This week, research revealed Australians have a stronger emotional connection with Perry's side than any other national sporting team.

"It's a great indication of just how successful and how important that T20 World Cup was," she said.

"It probably doesn't surprise me that a number of teams in those rankings were female because we are in a really wonderful sweet spot at the moment.

"Teams are gaining more recognition and being exposed more to the public, but have really maintained a sense of innocence or relatability."

