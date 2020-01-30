Women share the love across region

EMPOWERING: Women Empowering Women will operate from its new location at Sutton’s Juice Factory from Monday. Photo Saavanah Bourke

A GROUP designed to support women around the region is making a move, helping local businesses along the way.

Women Empowering Women has been operating for around 18 months, with operator Hayley Latham wanting to share the love.

“We have been holding our meetings at Jam Works since we first started,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful but I like to spread the love around the Granite Belt.

“I thought it would be nice to move our meetings across the other side of town and support another local business, and one that is open seven days a week.”

Ms Latham started the support group with the goal of supporting women around our region.

“I don’t do it for anything else than to give back to the community,” she said.

“I just do it to give women the opportunity to get out.”

The group’s new meeting point will be at Sutton’s Juice Factory, Cider Café and Shed, with Ms Latham hoping to see some new faces.

“I think moving locations opens up the variety and will bring some new people.

“Some women come once a month, others come once a week and some only come once.

“It’s just a great support system to come and share your story.”

Ms Latham said over the last 18 months she had seen lives change with people coming out of their shells.

“I’ve seen so many friendships formed,” she said.

“I personally have even taken away lifelong friendships.

“It’s good to contribute to the community. It fills my needs as well being able to contribute.

“For some women I think it’s a great opportunity to step outside their comfort zone and get their confidence back and step back into their power.”

Women Empowering Women is held every Monday morning at 10.30am from the new location at Sutton’s Juice Factory, Cider Café and Shed.

For more infomation contact Hayley Latham on 0457 288 802 or visit Women Empowering Women on Facebook