Women-only group built from community disconnect

CUPPA AND CONVERSATION: Glenda Riley hopes the She Hive will connect women from across the Granite Belt.

During tough times women often bear the emotional load alone, but a new initiative is giving women a place to let that go.

The Granite Belt She Hive Ladies Shed became the brainchild of Granite Belt Drought Assist co-manager Glenda Riley after chatting to women across the region.

“There were ladies who didn’t want to join a service group like Lions because they didn’t want to be obligated to do something all the time, they didn’t want to join a crafting group, they just wanted a space,” she said.

“We’re all living through this difficult time. We’ve all been there and sometimes you just need to be able to talk about it.”

Despite having the group in the works for about 12 months, Ms Riley said those pressures were made more apparent lby the pandemic.

“With some people going into quarantine, by choice or not, it made us realise we do need to stay connected,” she said.

“Even though we can pick up the phone or FaceTime, it’s not necessarily enough.”

The shed hoped to hold arts and crafts workshops on topics including journalling, drumming, jewellery making and more.

“We’re hoping to get funding to run what we’re calling expressions through art, looking at all sorts of techniques of art to introduce to women and let them explore creativity they mightn’t have thought about, or couldn’t afford,” Ms Riley said.

“We’re already creating some decorations and activities for Snowflakes (in Stanthorpe).

“It’s little things like that, allowing women to contribute to the community in a way they feel comfortable with.”

Granite Belt She Hive Ladies Shed is located at Fred Rogers Recreation Camp, overlooking Storm King Dam.

The shed is open on Thursday from 9.30am – 2.30pm.