Woman’s fury at tradie’s ‘nasty’ voicemail

A 27-year-old woman was horrified to receive a lengthy voicemail from a tradie that had visited her home, calling her a string of “nasty” things.

A 27-year-old woman was horrified to receive a lengthy voicemail from a tradie that had visited her home, calling her a string of “nasty” things.

A British woman was left feeling humiliated after a tradie unwittingly left her a voicemail insulting her appearance and blasting her as a "lazy slob".

Daisy Mae Spain, 27, says she received the seven-minute voicemail just minutes after the roofer left her home last month.

In the shocking voicemail, the man, who was recommended to Daisy Mae on an app, can be heard insulting her appearance, claiming that "she used to be pretty, but she isn't now" and blasting her as a "lazy slob".

The tradie visited her home in Wirral, Merseyside, to see if he would be able to cover the vents in her roof.

"He didn't come in, I met him at the door and pointed up," she said.

"I had my joggers on and my hair in a bun because we're in a lockdown and that's what he's judged me on because he didn't come inside."

RELATED: Tradie's surprise find under floorboards

As the tradie left, he phoned her number in order to make sure he had the right contact detail - only to forget to hang up and accidentally leave a voicemail.

"He said he'd seen my photo on the app and I used to be stunning but I'm not anymore," she said. "It was really hurtful, it just wasn't nice to hear and it was really strange because he was about 60 and I thought he was a nice older man."

Daisy Mae said his comments were all the more upsetting given she has a number of medical conditions.

"I have fibromyalgia, so my mobility is restricted, and everyone has put on a couple of pounds over the past few months," she said, referring to the UK's current lockdown laws.

RELATED: Tradie's furious reaction to 12am customer text

"I have autism so I'm socially awkward and usually let my husband answer the door. I really regretted answering it."

Daisy Mae was left feeling humiliated and quickly texted the handyman to confront him.

"Do you know how unprofessional and nasty that was," she said, to which he responded with an apology stating he felt "sick and ashamed" of his behaviour.

"I was so angry. He text back saying he was sorry and felt ashamed and he obviously was but it didn't take away what he'd said."

RELATED: Creepy reason tradie walked out on job

Daisy Mae said the experience "really affected my self-esteem" and she "really dipped for a few days".

"I felt like I needed to change myself completely," she said.

However, the incident was a turning point for Daisy Mae and she eventually realised it "doesn't matter what an old man thinks".

She said: "After a few days I perked back up and realised that he doesn't matter, I have an amazing husband who absolutely loves me," she said.

"Women don't need to be accepted by others, they just need to accept themselves and love every part of themselves."

Originally published as Woman's fury at tradie's 'nasty' voicemail