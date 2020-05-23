Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how they’ve dealt with pressures of COVID-19.

        Research shows regional women more likely to face homelessness

        premium_icon Research shows regional women more likely to face...

        News A Granite Belt not-for-profit organisation is urging people not to be ‘too proud’...

        ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        premium_icon ‘Resources stretched’ as unemployment climbs

        News Charitable organisations across the region are doing everything they can to support...

        ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        premium_icon ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

        News We want to be able to say ‘hey guys, here is the Granite Belt, come and visit us’...