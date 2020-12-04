Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman’s bizarre reason for robbing servo

by Kathryn Bermingham
4th Dec 2020 10:44 AM

 

A woman armed herself with a kitchen knife and robbed a service station after she lost a game of scissors, paper, rock to her boyfriend, a court has heard.

Nicole Jane Shoebridge, 25, and her partner had been drinking cask wine and discussing their financial situation in January this year when he told her "our next best bet is to rob a servo".

Sentencing her in the District Court, Judge Paul Slattery said they played the game to decide who should commit the offence.

"You lost that game," he said in remarks published online.

"Your relationship with your boyfriend was such that you did whatever he said to do and vice versa.

"Your initial thought of the game was that it was a joke. You did not think that you would really do it."

However, the pair decided to rob a service station at Camden Park, in Adelaide's southern suburbs, which was near his home.

Later that night, while under the influence of alcohol and GHB, Shoebridge armed herself with a steak knife and held up the store.

She pointed the weapon at the attendant, made off with $500 and used the money to buy a bus ticket to Melbourne, Judge Slattery said.

But she turned herself in to a police station in Melbourne about a week later and was extradited back to South Australia.

Before sentencing, she told a psychologist that her actions were childish and immature and admitted the experience would have been "freaky" for the victim.

Judge Slattery said the worker was left "very traumatised" by the holdup.

"In spite of his best efforts to continue in his job, he has been unable to do so as a result of the stress that your offending has caused him," he said.

Shoebridge pleaded guilty to aggravated committing theft using force and a count of dishonestly taking property without consent, which related to a separate incident when she stole from a supermarket.

Judge Slattery sentenced her to three years, seven months behind bars, with a non-parole period of one year, 10 months.

The sentence was backdated to February when she was taken into custody.

Originally published as Woman's bizarre reason for robbing servo

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks robbery service station

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Premium Content Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Weather Emergency services run off their feet as lightning, rain and wild winds cause havoc.

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        News A lifetime of ‘tireless service’ by this former Southern Downs councillor saw these...

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Weather: Intense heatwave to return, leading into next week

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth