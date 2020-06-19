Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
A man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.
Crime

Brother put his genitals in sleeping sister's mouth

by SAM FLANAGAN
19th Jun 2020 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has allegedly put his genitals in the mouth of his sleeping sister this afternoon before casually walking outside to mow the lawn.

It's believed the woman invited the man, alleged to be her brother, to come over and mow the lawn of her property this afternoon.

It's believed the woman was asleep inside her residence when she allegedly woke up to the man's violating her.

Emergency services got a call about 2.20pm this afternoon to attend the address.

Police identified the man mowing the lawn on their arrival and questioned him over the incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was also called to the address.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway into the incident.

*For 24-hour sexual and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Woman wakes up to sibling's penis in her mouth

crime sexual assault violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in person”.

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine

        Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        premium_icon Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        News The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.

        Funding said to deliver ‘best local roads’

        premium_icon Funding said to deliver ‘best local roads’

        News Seventeen councils will receive a huge boost with funding from the Federal...