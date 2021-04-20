Menu
A car was driven into a wall in Walco Dr Toormina on Monday April 19.
Crime

Woman under police guard after car allegedly driven into home, person bitten

TIM JARRETT
20th Apr 2021 9:26 AM
A woman has been arrested after allegations she drove a car into the side of a house and bit someone during a domestic incident.

Police are investigating after being called to a home on Walco Drive, Toormina about 11.30pm on Monday night following reports of a domestic incident.

Police were told a 47-year-old woman tried to enter the home before getting into an Alpha Romeo station wagon and allegedly driving through a fence and into the wall of the house.

The two people inside the house were uninjured after the crash, however, as one of them attempted to later restrain the woman they were allegedly bitten on the arm.

The woman was arrested and is currently under police guard at Coffs Harbour hospital.

Witnesses had reported hearing yelling during the night and the car was still located at the scene this morning as police continued their investigations.

