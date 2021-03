The suspected snake bite occurred at a private property in the Central Highlands. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital on Monday night after she suspected she was bitten by a snake at a private property in Comet.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident at about 6.10pm.

The woman was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.