A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
News

Woman stuck in escalator after fall

by Angie Raphael
6th Apr 2021 4:40 PM
A woman had to be cut free after she fell and became stuck in an escalator on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the woman slipped while travelling on the escalator in Surfers Paradise about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Her top became caught on the grill and she was reportedly trapped for about 15 minutes.

The ambulance service spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters were also involved in the rescue.

Video of the horrifying incident shows the woman trapped on the stairs.

