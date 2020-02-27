Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
Weather

Woman struck by lightning in shower

27th Feb 2020 5:26 PM

A woman has been struck by lightning as she showered in a Gold Coast home during an electrical storm.

The woman was washing herself shortly after midday when she received an electrical shock.

"We attended a private residence at 12.02pm for a female who felt a minor shock while in the shower during a storm," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"She had no injuries and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution."

It is generally recommended that you stay out of the shower and away from other plumbing - including washing dishes - during thunderstorms, due to the risk of lightning strike.

Experts also advise people stay off corded phones (mobile phones are OK) and refrain from using computers or other electronic equipment in electrical storms.

lightning strike storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your Apple & Grape Festival weekend forecast

        Your Apple & Grape Festival weekend forecast

        News WE are less than 48 hours away, schedule your activities around the weather to make sure you don’t miss any of the action

        REUNITED: Band back together after overcoming tragedy

        premium_icon REUNITED: Band back together after overcoming tragedy

        News Family overcome close call to make their return to Stanthorpe this weekend for the...

        Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert

        premium_icon Tiny Dancer born after mum goes into labour at Elton concert...

        News Elton John inspires a mother to go into labour during Tiny Dancer

        ‘Every year is significant’: Bank marks milestone

        premium_icon ‘Every year is significant’: Bank marks milestone

        News BANK show their community appreciation on fourth birthday celebration