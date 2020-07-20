Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman stole meat, lollies and clothes due to homelessness

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who stole meat from a supermarket and clothing from a retail outlet was homeless and desperate for money.

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders, 34, pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Meth user's lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor's bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Flanders stole six trays of meat and lollies, concealing the items in a green bag, from the Dean St IGA on November 13 about 2pm.

He said she told police she needed food.

Snr Constable Rumford said she stole several items from Rebel Sport on January 17 after placing them in a trolley she took into the store.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said the mother of four had been homeless at the time of the thefts.

The court heard she was placed on probation, ordered to community service and a suspended prison term in March for offences of a like nature.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Flanders to a concurrent probation order of 12 months and convictions were recorded.

homelessness rockhampton magistrates court stealing tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News JobKeeper is set to be extended. But before you breath a sigh of relief, it will be worth less and it will be harder to claim the wage subsidy.

        Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        premium_icon Businesses to scrap straws and embrace green future

        News Granite Belt businesses force to make changes as government bans plastic cutlery...

        ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

        premium_icon ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

        Sport After months of doubt, Stanthorpe students have been given a date to work towards...

        Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        premium_icon Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        News The four were arrested after Southern Downs police raided nine properties this...