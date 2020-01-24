Woman's serious facial injuries after horse kick

NEBO: Woman airlifted after being kicked in the face by a horse. Generic image.

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital with serious facial injuries after she was kicked in the face by a horse near Nebo this afternoon.

The 27-year-old contract musterer suffered concussion and serious lacerations to her face and chin in the accident which happened just after midday.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 1pm and flew direct to a roadside adjacent to the cattle property she was working on, 50km southwest of Nebo.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew to Nebo Friday afternoon to airlift a woman kicked by a horse. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

The woman was conscious but unable to tell the rescue helicopter doctor or paramedic how the incident happened or how she came to be on the road between two paddocks.

She was treated and transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the third serious incident RACQ CQ Rescue has attended involving animals on a cattle property this month.

RACQ CQ Rescue completed 689 tasks in 2019, making it the busiest year on record in the service's 24 year history.