Woman pulled from water in Whitsundays jetski incident
PARAMEDICS helped pull a woman in her 30s out of the water at Airlie Beach after a jetski incident.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman reportedly came off the jetski at Abell Point Marina at 11.23am Sunday.
#AirlieBeach - Paramedics have transported a stable patient to Proserpine Hospital after a jetski incident off Shingley Drive at 11.23am.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 19, 2020
She was treated for a minor leg injury, which is suspected to be a sprained ankle, he said.
She was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, he said.