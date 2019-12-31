Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
Crime

'Fake' fire victim tried to scam donations, cops say

30th Dec 2019 7:03 AM

An accused fraudster has been charged over claims she posed as an Adelaide Hills fire victim.

Police said the woman, 39, of Murray Bridge, had "falsely claimed" to be a Cudlee Creek bushfire victim to obtain $300 in donations from an Adelaide Hills church.

She is also accused of trying to deceive Murray Bridge shops that she was a fire victim.

The unnamed woman was arrested last Friday and charged with deception.

She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court in February.

bushfires crime donations scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        Weather temperatures swelter as new year approaches

        News A weather forecast from the Bureau of Metereology as we prepare to head into 2020.

        The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        premium_icon The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

        News 55 people killed on southern Queensland roads in 2019.

        The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        premium_icon The ‘new normal’ nightmare as fire seasons worsen on Downs

        News FIREFIGHTERS and BOM recount horror of spring season, call for reinforcements.

        Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        premium_icon Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        Crime Two officers and a woman were treated for multiple stings