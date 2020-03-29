An elderly woman has died after being attacked by three dogs on the south coast this morning.

Just after 7am, emergency services were called to Collingwood Beach, off Elizabeth Drive at Vincentia, following reports of a dog attack.

On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics located five people - one man and four women - suffering lacerations and bite marks.

All were treated; however, a 91-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The dogs will be put down. Picture: James Wilson/9 News.

A 71-year-old woman along with the three others have been taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway and three dogs have been seized by Shoalhaven Council Rangers.

The three family pets managed get loose this morning, wandering from their Vincentia home to nearby Collingwood Beach.

The dogs' owners chased the animals down to the beach and attempted to pull the animals off during the attack, according to reports.

Officers from south coast Police District have established a crime scene as inquiries continue.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

In cases of animal attacks, the minimum penalty for dog owners in NSW is an on-the-spot fine of $1320.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More to come.

Originally published as Woman mauled to death by dogs