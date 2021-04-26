Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
A LifeFlight helicopter rescued a woman from Lake Borumba who had been involved in a wakeboarding incident on Sunday afternoon. Picture: LifeFlight
News

Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

Kristen Camp
26th Apr 2021 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the Gympie region at around 3.45pm on Sunday, for the crew's third emergency response of the day.

A woman in her 20s had suffered suspected spinal injuries, after a wakeboarding incident at Lake Borumba.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The patient was brought to shore by boat, where she was treated by QAS officers.

She was then transferred to the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter, which landed close by.

The woman was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident on Gympie dam

borumba dam lake borumba
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies and desperate businesses want to know where are all the workers?

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially

        Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Premium Content Dad’s violent assault leaves 10yo with head wound

        Crime The Warwick court heard the girl was rushed to hospital after her father’s violent...