Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics rushed six people to various hospitals after a nasty crash on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield on Wednesday.
Paramedics rushed six people to various hospitals after a nasty crash on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield on Wednesday.
Health

Woman improves to stable after serious highway crash

Matty Holdsworth
18th Mar 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who sustained critical injuries after being trapped in her vehicle in a Bruce Highway crash at Morayfield is now in a stable condition.

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the woman was stable.

It came almost 24 hours after critical care paramedics raced her to the Bokarina hospital.

She was one of seven people injured in the crash near the BP service station at Morayfield.

The woman had sustained chest and abdominal injuries.

Two other people were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Three critically injured in Morayfield Bruce Hwy crash

A total of 13 Queensland Ambulance Services crews, including critical care and high acuity response, were called to the incident about 2.12pm on Wednesday.

Two other people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical conditions.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Glen Morrison said on Wednesday that at least five people had been trapped in the flipped vehicles.

bruce highway crash morayfield crash qas sunshine coast royal brisbane and women's hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Premium Content Premier backs jab warning as Qld caseload jumps to 48

        Health Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Queensland’s hotel quarantine system overnight, with six of those cases linked to PNG.

        Police investigate crime spree after thieves torch car

        Premium Content Police investigate crime spree after thieves torch car

        News Two vehicles are missing and a third was found burnt out after thieves ran amok in...

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Wrong advice given over AstraZeneca vaccine before backflip

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous