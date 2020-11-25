Menu
IN HOSPITAL: The 45-year-old woman was admitted to hospital after an adverse reaction to methamphetamine.
News

Woman hospitalised after allergic reaction to meth

Emily Clooney
25th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
A STANTHORPE woman was forced to take herself to hospital after she suffered an allergic reaction to methamphetamine.

Melissa Welstead was admitted to Stanthorpe Hospital on March 26 after an “unusual reaction” to the dangerous drug.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 45-year-old woman and two other people had earlier smoked the drug, which had been mixed with another substance.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said a clipsal bag containing a “small amount of methamphetamine” was given to police at the hospital.

Welstead’s lawyer said she had since taken “significant steps” to overcoming her drug issues.

“It’s somewhat unusual; she’s brought drugs to the hospital with her because there’s been an unusual reaction,” he said.

Magistrate Julian Noud said Welstead’s experience highlighted the dangers of taking illegal substances.

“You were fortunate that you could take yourself to hospital,” Mr Noud said.

“Drugs are a problem in our community and you experienced the potential dangers of this drug.”

Welstead pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and was fined $250.

No conviction was recorded.

