Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
Paramedics transported a woman in her 50s to hospital after she fell from a horse at Biloela on Sunday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Woman hits head after fall from horse

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics have responded to Biloela where a woman reportedly hit her head after falling from a horse on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private address at Biloela at 10.22am after reports a woman had fallen from a horse.

"Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s at the scene and she was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions following a fall from a horse at a private address," the spokeswoman said.

This is the second person treated by paramedics after falling from a horse in the Gladstone region in the past 15 hours.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse at Gindoran.

biloela biloela hospital gladstone gladstone observer horse horse fall horse fall accidents qas queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House fire breaks out at Eukey overnight

        Premium Content House fire breaks out at Eukey overnight

        News An investigation has been launched into the cause of the Granite Belt blaze.

        Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

        Crime Police allege the Stanthorpe 21yo used an unidentified object to leave two men with...

        Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Crime Unpaid speeding fines reach quarter of a billion dollars

        Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Premium Content Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Health Queensland lagging behind NSW in vaccination rates