A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
Crime

Woman found unresponsive in home

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Dec 2019 1:13 PM
A WOMAN has been found unconscious in her Brisbane apartment over night.

Paramedics found the 44-year-old woman unresponsive and in a serious condition at 5.10pm in her Norman Park apartment.

A resident of the building found the woman and called emergency services.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is unknown how long she had been there.

The woman remains in Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital in an induced coma.

