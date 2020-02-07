Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
Crime

Woman fights off car jacker armed with knife

by KEAGAN ELDER, TESS IKONOMOU
7th Feb 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has fought off man armed with a knife who tried to steal her car.

Mundingburra officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Graeme Patterson said the woman, 28, was outside of the Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 8.30pm on Thursday.

"We've got a single victim that was threatened by an offender with a knife," he said.

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man attempted to take the woman's car but the victim fought back.

"A physical struggle between victim and offender. After the struggle the offender has decamped on foot on Bowen Rd."

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man stole a number of the belongings, including the woman's wallet.

Townsville Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

More Stories

Show More
armed man car jacking crime knife crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer’s bold prediction for drought-busting rain

        premium_icon Farmer’s bold prediction for drought-busting rain

        News RECORDS at the Motley’s Plainby farm foretold the harshness of the drought and now they point to promising years ahead.