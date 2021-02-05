Menu
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 5:53 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The search for the man resumed early on Friday morning, with the Rescue 500 Helicopter assisting.


It's understood the man and woman were seen in CCTV footage earlier on Thursday evening outside the Kurrawa Surf Club before it's believed they went for a swim.

The woman is believed to be a 29-year-old from Victoria on holidays in Queensland.

The 32-year-old man is believed to be a local.

A search of the beach late on Thursday night uncovered clothing and car keys believed to belong to the pair. The man's car was also found in a nearby car park.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them on 131444.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

