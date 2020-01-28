Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores Stanthorpe needs, with plenty of calls for a Kmart, KFC, Bunnings and a cinema.

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day