Woman dies in house fire

A woman has died in a house fire at Darra overnight. Photo: FILE

A woman has been killed in a house fire south of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to Rowe Terrace at Darra at about 11.30pm where they found the home engulfed in flames.

Police have confirmed that a woman's body was found inside the home.

They were not able to provide any further details.

A police spokesman said a neighbour, who tried to help get put out the fire before emergency services arrived, was treated for smoke inhalation.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

