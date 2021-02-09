Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
A woman has died in hospital after her car collided with a truck on the weekend.
News

Woman dies in hospital after car and truck crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Feb 2021 7:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died from injuries sustained when her car collided with a truck west of Brisbane on the weekend.

The 35-year-old was trapped in her car after the incident, which occurred around 8.30am Saturday along Mount Juillerat Drive between Sunbird Drive and the Centenary Highway in Redbank Plains.

She was critically injured in the crash and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Saturday where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News
Police are appealing for assistance following a serious crash at Redbank Plains on Saturday. Picture: 7 News

The road was closed for several hours while the High Acuity Response Unit and Forensic Crash Unit attended.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the crash, involving a black Renault Koleos and a prime mover, to contact them.

Originally published as Woman dies in hospital after car, truck crash

road toll

Just In

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage

    Ash Barty goes on a rampage
    • 9th Feb 2021 7:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Premium Content No word on borders as NSW, Victoria hit by new cases

        Health Qld records two new COVID-19 virus cases in hotel quarantine

        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Premium Content Torture for family after ‘preventable’ loss of Jennifer

        Crime Torture for family after "preventable" loss of "beautiful" Jennifer