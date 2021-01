Woman dies after car smashes into tree near Mackay

A woman in her 50s has died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash where the car she was driving left the road and collided with a tree near Mackay.

Police say the 58-year-old Walkerston woman was travelling east on the Peak Downs Highway when her sedan left the road and smashed into the tree.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Woman dies after crash smashes into tree