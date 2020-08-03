Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman crushed between two whales

by Erin Lyons
3rd Aug 2020 11:12 AM

 

A 29-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition after she was crushed between two humpback whales while diving in the Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident, which occurred near Exmouth, a small town on the state's North West Cape.

She was flown to the Royal Perth Hospital.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.
The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident near Exmouth.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to NCA NewsWire the woman remained in a serious but stable condition.

Further details on her condition will be available later today, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

However, the woman wasn't the only person injured by the ocean giants, with many from the same diving group also treated for cuts and bruises, according to 7News.

 

Originally published as Woman crushed between two whales

More Stories

diving editors picks western australia whales

Just In

    Just In

      Smart Phone! Dead Driver!

      Smart Phone! Dead Driver!
      • 3rd Aug 2020 10:12 AM

      Top Stories

        Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        News The woman’s car reportedly struck a tree in Ballandean.

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they...

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...

        New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        premium_icon New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        News The pop-up facility is expected to open in the Southern Downs next week, targeting...