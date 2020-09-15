Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen’s Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon.
A woman has accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen’s Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Woman crashes car into MPs office

by Hannah Moore
15th Sep 2020 4:07 PM

A woman accidentally crashed her car into the Sydney office of a Federal MP on Tuesday afternoon while trying to park.

Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen shared photos of the incident to his Twitter page, confirming nobody had been badly injured.

"Friends, a little earlier we had an incident at my electorate office," he said.

"A local resident had some difficulty parking. She's been taken away by ambulance but is doing OK.

"Luckily, there was no-one in our office waiting room at the time. Phew."

A woman accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen's Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon during a parking mishap. Picture: Chris Bowen MP/ Twitter
A woman accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen's Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon during a parking mishap. Picture: Chris Bowen MP/ Twitter

Mr Bowen said his staff were also unscathed by the crash - though it would be a while before they were able to return to the office.

"Please understand why we aren't answering the office phones or emails at the moment," he wrote.

"As always, a big thanks to Fairfield Police, fireys and Ambulance for their amazing assistance."

A spokeswoman for NSW Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire emergency services were called to the office on Hamilton Road in Fairfield about 1.55pm.

Originally published as Woman crashes car into MPs office

chris bowen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Premium Content Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Sport The fiercely competitive league has hit the pitch for 2020, with the one player determined make an impact.

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St...

        MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        Premium Content MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        News The 22 problematic roads set to be upgrade in nine communities.

        VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Premium Content VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Breaking The activists released footage captured from inside the centre