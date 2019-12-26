Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
Crime

Woman charged with stealing from fireys

by Phoebe Loomes
26th Dec 2019 11:45 AM

A woman is due in court today after she allegedly stole goods donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service on Christmas Day.

The woman, 37, allegedly forced her way into a supermarket in western Sydney at about 3.40pm yesterday, according to NSW Police.

Once inside the supermarket on Railway Terrace in Schofields, the woman allegedly stole food, mobile phone SIM cards and a trolley that was filled with items that had been donated to members of the NSW RFS.

Police were notified of the alleged robbery and made attempts to stop the woman and a man, 48, as they drove away from the supermarket along Railway Terrace in a northern direction. Police allege as they pursued the woman she did not stop, and officers began following the car with a helicopter.

A short time later the vehicle stopped after hitting a fence in St Albans Road and the man and woman were arrested.

A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.
A woman allegedly stole donated goods intended for firefighters.

The woman was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal, and negligent driving. Bail was refused. She will appear in Parramatta Bail Court today.

The man was charged with possession of a prescribed substance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due in Blacktown Local Court on February 3.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks nsw rural fire service theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...