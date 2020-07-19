Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
News

Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

More Stories

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s cheekiest bub named

        News The Border Post was flooded with nominations, but there could only be one winner.

        Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        premium_icon Victorian resident caught sneaking into Southern Downs

        News WATCH NOW: Cops crackdown at coronavirus checkpoint.

        WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        premium_icon WORLD FIRST: $125m Warwick solar farm hooked to grid

        News INSIDER LOOK: Job opportunities and education grants for Warwick residents.

        METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

        premium_icon METH BUST: ‘Trafficking operation’ smashed

        News Southern Downs police arrest 10 residents on 52 serious charges, including...