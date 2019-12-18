Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects