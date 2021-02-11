Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been arrested after seriously assaulting a man she knew — and the weapon she used was an everyday item.
A woman has been arrested after seriously assaulting a man she knew — and the weapon she used was an everyday item.
Crime

Woman charged after man stabbed in the chest with scissors

by Emily Cosenza
11th Feb 2021 3:23 PM

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested after stabbing a man in the chest with a pair of scissors.

Police were called to Grenfell Street in Adelaide's CBD just before midday on Thursday and found the suspect along Charles Street.

The woman from Prospect allegedly still possessed the scissors when officers found her.

Police said the victim - who was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with a minor stab wound - was known to the woman.

She was charged with serious assault and was expected to be refused bail.

She is due to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

Originally published as Woman charged after CBD stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Health Queensland’s leading causes of death have been revealed in a sobering report which details how disease, cancer and freak accidents have claimed 100,000 people.

        GREENED OUT: Man deals weed 30+ times to feed own habit

        Premium Content GREENED OUT: Man deals weed 30+ times to feed own habit

        News The Stanthorpe 20yo was busted with four of his own marijuana plants, a bong made...

        Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        Premium Content Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        News The Stanthorpe man destroyed furniture and shouted obscenities before police were...

        REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        News From industrial expansions to new luxury camping spots, these are the top picks...