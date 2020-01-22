Menu
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
Woman attacked near off-leash dog beach

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2020 9:23 AM
A WOMAN is on her way to hospital after being bitten by a dog north of Brisbane this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Beach Rd, at Deception Bay, at about 8.10am today.

The woman, had injuries to her face and arms.

The spokesman said she was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

Beach Rd, is very close to the Deception Bay off-leash dog beach.

There have been a number of people and pets injured in dog attack in the Moreton Bay region in the past 12 months.

More to come

