Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Feb 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: 40+ photos from day 2 of the show

        premium_icon GALLERY: 40+ photos from day 2 of the show

        News There’s action and entertainment galore at the showgrounds today for day two of the Stanthorpe Show.

        Risk aversion: Students aid wine industry in climate fight

        premium_icon Risk aversion: Students aid wine industry in climate fight

        News Some scientists suggest climate change may bring a shortage of many popular wines...

        Ingenious concept proves a ewe-nique hit

        premium_icon Ingenious concept proves a ewe-nique hit

        News In lieu of live sheep, the Ingenious Sheep competition proved to be a big success...

        ‘Back to the people’: SDRC’s newest mayoral hopeful

        premium_icon ‘Back to the people’: SDRC’s newest mayoral hopeful

        News THIS Allora contender who believes he has the business skills to shake up SDRC.