DRINK DRIVE: A Coast woman was allegedly caught at over five times the limit on Saturday night after she crashed into a car stopped at a red light.
News

Woman alleged to be five-times limit during Coast crash

lucy rutherford
30th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
AN ALLEGED drink driver at over five times the limit has been busted after she allegedly rear-ended another car stopped at red light.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell told the Daily at 10.30pm on Saturday, officers were called to the scene of a traffic incident at Nicklin Way, Buddina.

A Land Rover Discovery had allegedly crashed into the rear of a vehicle which had stopped at a red light.

"On arrival, police located the (alleged) driver of the Land Rover, a 30-year-old Wurtulla woman and as a result was taken to the Maroochydore Police Station for the purpose of a breath test and allegedly returned a reading of 0.262," Sen-Sgt Cordwell said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was minor and no injuries were sustained.

The woman was arrested and charged at the Maroochydore watchhouse with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

She was released on bail to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 17.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

