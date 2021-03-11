Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house fire at Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018 was deemed to have been an act of arson.
A house fire at Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018 was deemed to have been an act of arson.
News

Woman admits to lighting house fire

Ross Irby
10th Mar 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 11th Mar 2021 4:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MUM of six has pleaded guilty to deliberately lighting a fire that destroyed a Lowood house.

The woman, 32-year-old Nakita Amy McGee, appeared before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday and made a formal plea of guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to a building at Honeyeater Place at Lowood on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Dressed in a bright red dress, McGee simply said "guilty Your Honour", when asked how she pleaded.

McGee was convicted of the arson then sat quietly in the dock for the remainder of what was a brief court appearance.

House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018.
House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018.

 

Her plea came just two weeks before she was set to stand trial on the Crown prosecution charge.

Defence barrister Janice Crawford, in agreement with prosecutor Amanda Robinson, sought for the adjournment of her sentence.

Ms Crawford said this was to allow time for significant medical and psychiatric material to be finalised that would be needed in sentence submissions.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC agreed and adjourned sentence to late July.

He allowed McGee's bail to continue.

arson attack house fire ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich district court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to ban roping after calf flipped at Stanthorpe Rodeo

        Premium Content Calls to ban roping after calf flipped at Stanthorpe Rodeo

        News Animal Liberation Queensland took aim at the Stanthorpe Rodeo, claiming an animal welfare violation left a calf traumatised at the weekend. The organisers don’t agree.

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        Premium Content Revealed: Tragic reality of Qld’s motorcycle death toll

        News QLD motorcycle road toll increases as registrations skyrocket

        Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists

        Premium Content Qld launches $2m show of force to lure tourists

        Travel COVID safety pitch part of ‘aggressive’ new $2m Qld tourism campaign