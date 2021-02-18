Woman accused of bestiality with dog is no show at court

A Mackay woman is charged with one count of bestiality involving a dog Picture: Richard Gosling

A magistrate has ordered a warrant to lie on file for a woman accused of bestiality in West Mackay.

The case was listed for committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday with the woman's appearance required but she did not show up.

She is charged with one count of bestiality involving a dog between August 2018 and July 2019 in West Mackay.

The court heard the brief of evidence was made available in December last year but it was unknown if the woman had collected it yet.

It is understood this case is linked to another bestiality case finalised last year in Mackay District Court.

Anyone convicted of bestiality in Queensland faces a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

The court heard the case against the woman was last mentioned in late January and the woman did not appear that time either.

As a result, a letter was sent to her address that she was to appear in court on February 17.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan commented if she was not in court in January and had not received the letter she would not have known to come at the later date.

Ms Hartigan forfeited the woman's bail and ordered a warrant to lie on file until her next court date.

The court heard a notice would be sent to the woman and if she did not appear the warrant would be released.

