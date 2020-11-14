Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

AFTER only losing one game this season, the Warwick Wolves will play St Albans in the under 16/U17 B football grand final in the Toowoomba Football League at 4.30pm Saturday.

The team is a combination of players from Warwick and Stanthorpe which is coached by Stanthorpe officials Brian Westerhout and Steve McEvoy.

In the major semi final, Warwick beat St Albans 3-1 to go straight to the grand final. After the game, minor premiership trophies were presented to each of the Wolves players, now they want the championship trophy.

St Albans beat Highfields in the preliminary final to set up another match-up against the Wolves this Saturday.

The Wolves team only conceded nine goals for the season after not playing any home games. All 15 games were scheduled in Toowoomba or Highfields.

Mick Westerhout and Byron Whitaker lead the way in the middle of defence for the Wolves with great support from Mark Skinner, Logan Laidlaw and Walker Murphy who build a brick wall in front of Wolves keeper Joey Brown.

Noah Dwan won the golden boot award in the competition with 17 goals for the season.

He receives strong support up front from Joey Kelly and Harry Whitaker.

The Wolves midfield leaders are Jacob Walters and Mitch Scheiwe who work hard with outside midfielders George Greenaway, Ariel Walsh and the fittest player Lochlann Hogan.

Kaithlyn Newley supported the team this season and showed she has the skills and passion to play in the men's competition. She is involved in the ladies grand final this weekend.

During the season, the team was scheduled to play 15 games and recorded 11 wins, one draw and one loss. Two games were washed out. The Wolves scored 38 goals for the season.

The U16/U17 B grand final will be played at 4.30pm Saturday (November 14) at Clive Berghofer Stadium and the Wolves will once again have a large cheer squad.

The game will be the first chance for the majority of Wolves players to perform at a ground where footy has been played for the past century.

Coach Brian Westerhout praised the Toowoomba Football League for the drive and dedication to have a full season despite COVID-19,

"They have done an amazing job when it would have been easier not to have a season as in some other areas," he said.

Grand final player profiles

•Ariel Walsh

Ariel has been one on the big improvers this year and has a huge heart and can play tough when needed. He will be strong for the Wolves on the wing or up front.

•Byron Whitaker

Byron plays as one of the super strong Wolves centre backs, he has great vision and can easily turn defence into attack. The team can depend on Byron's defence.

•George Greenaway

George has the skill to play anywhere on the field but plays mostly on the wing for the Wolves. The team will be tough to beat if George brings his A game to the grand final.

•Harry Whitaker

Harry is a strike weapon, either up front or on the wing. He has the skills and heart that will make him a real threat to the opposition keeper.

•Jacob Walters

Jacob is probably the best player in the competition, using his silky touch and vision to beat most players. He works extremely well with the outside backs.

•Joey Brown

Joey is a passionate and "chatty" keeper who saved many goals this season. His voice and direction from the back is vital to the team.

•Joey Kelly

Joey plays up front for the Wolves and has amazing ball skills and if he is on his game can easily be the man of the match in the grand final.

•Lochlann Hogan

Hogan, as the team calls him, has a strong voice on the field and is the hardest worker, playing on the wing. Hogan will be in the right spot when needed.

•Logan Laidlaw

Logan play as a right outside back for the team and has a huge heart and likes to get in the fight when going for the ball and winning it.

•Mark Skinner

Mark has made huge improvements this year and after playing most on the year as the left back, can easily play in the centre back role. Very dedicated player.

•Mick Westerhout

Mick plays in the centre back role and gives so much confidence to the keeper and the team with his speed and a win at all cost attitude, "you're not getting past me" is his motto.

•Mitchell Scheiwe

Mitch plays alongside Jacob in the midfield and is a very tough competitor. Mitch holds the midfield together and can deliver great "through" balls and is awesome in the air.

•Noah Dwan

Noah is the best striker in the competition, winning the Golden Boot this year. When the ball is at his feet, the defence are in for some hard work to keep him out, he is so fast.

•Walker Murphy

Walker, the youngest player in the team but you wouldn't know it, he plays hard and gives his best and has been a huge improver this year especially in the last few games.

•Brian Westerhout

Coach, Brian has been coaching for the past eight years. Coached the Stanthorpe United Ladies team for a few years and was representative coach for the Stanthorpe colts players.

•Steve McEvoy

Assistant Coach, Steve has been coaching for more than 40 years and has won many competitions with his teams. His wisdom and guidance are most important to the team, he keeps on delivering.

•Chris Skinner

Manager, Chris is always positive in the team, giving player support and making sure the team has everything they need for training and on game day (Profiles contributed by coach Brian Westerhout)