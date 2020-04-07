Menu
COOL CHANGE: As temperatures begin to drop around the region, the community has told us what they like most about the winter months.
News

WINTER IS COMING: Lowest temp of year recorded

Saavanah Bourke
7th Apr 2020 1:50 PM

THE Granite Belt can expect a “roller coaster” of weather in the coming month according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As temperatures begin to drop, April will be a transition month before the cooler weather kicks in around early May.

We have already had a preview of what is install for this winter, with Monday morning’s icy change.

“Applethorpe recorded a temperature of four degrees on Monday morning, the coldest temperature on record for this year,” a bureau spokesman said.

“Temperatures should be pretty consistent in the low teens for the remainder of the month.”

As for rainfall, Stanthorpe recorded 15mm over the weekend, while Applethorpe saw 23mm and 20mm for Warwick.

While temperatures make a decline in the coming months, the community will pull out their jumpers and scarfs.

For some, this is their favourite season of the year, others like Barbara Marsden just enjoy the cool change.

“I love the frosty mornings,” she said.

“There is nothing like having a bonfire of a night and looking up to see the stars and the milky way.”

Agreeing with Ms Marsden, Maree Taylor said her favourite thing about living on the Granite Belt was experiencing all four seasons.

“I love the blue mornings and the clear skies,” Ms Taylor said.

“I am a sun bunny and never thought I would say that but I do love it.”

As for Debbie Wilmot, it is a season she most looks forward to.

“I’d rather the cold than the heat,” Ms Wilmot said.

“After the drought and the rain I was really looking forward to our winter season.

“I’m hoping after all of this is over we have some winter visitors to our town and they can experience it too.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

