WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

WINNER ANNOUNCED: This is who you voted for as Stanthorpe’s best teacher! Picture: file

WHETHER in her time as a student or educator, Glenda McNichol’s connection to the Stanthorpe community had enough impact to win her the title of the town’s best teacher.

The St Joseph’s School Prep teacher brought in a massive 25 per cent of reader votes, tying in first place with the late Pat Thorn, a teacher aide at Stanthorpe State School.

Having taught either Prep or Year 1 classes for her entire eight years at the school, Mrs McNichol said she was passionate about each student’s early development and learning.

“I love teaching the little ones because they’re like sponges, and you get to know all those kids and they’re almost like your own,” she said.

“I love seeing them on the first day, when they can’t write their own names or read much at all, and then the last day you see the success and achievement of their year’s work.

Prep Teacher Mrs Glenda McNichol with her excited Prep students on their first day at St Joseph's School in 2018.

“It’s giving them that feedback and getting them to that goal, it’s the most rewarding time.”

After studying at St Joseph’s as a child herself before returning as a teacher, Mrs McNichol said the school community would always be an important part of her life.

“I can’t say thank you enough, but I feel that it’s not just me. It’s a whole community, all the children in the town, and the kids are lucky to have all the teachers they do at school,” she said.

“My colleagues here are wonderful. I’ve got a great support network, and while I’m honoured by everyone voting for me, it’s a whole team effort.”

“I can’t see myself going anywhere too far too soon – I just really love my job and it’s so rewarding.”

