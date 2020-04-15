WINNER ANNOUNCED: Top teacher named

HOME to some talented and dedicated educators, our region's teachers certainly know how to leave a lasting impression.

The Border Post asked readers to vote for their favourite teacher from the Granite Belt.

After the top 12 were short-listed from a whopping 40-plus nominations, the votes are now in and the winner has been decided.

Claiming the title of Stanthorpe's top teacher is Malcolm Durre, who claimed 30 per cent of the vote.

Broadwater's Shannon Armbruster polled in second while Greenlands' Mr Mac came in third.

"That woman is an amazing credit to this region," Cheriee Shiraz said when nominating Mrs Armbruster.

"She goes above and beyond continuously for her students and the school. The curriculum she has in place for those kids is amazing."

"Mr Mac for sure," Ian Barnden said. "Mr Mac is a definite," Cindy Ballinger said of the Greenlands teacher.

But, in the end, it was Stanthorpe State High School's Mr Durre who took out the top honour.

Former student Renee Andreatta waxed lyrical about her old biology teacher.

"He would always make learning fun and let us have a good laugh, while making sure we were all doing our best and helped out when we were totally lost" Ms Andreatta said.

"I for one looked forward to every biology class and I'm sure most would agree.

"Consider yourself lucky if you ever got to be in the presence of Mr Durre - the legend.

"He's not only a great teacher, but a great guy overall," she said.

Unfortunately, the Border Post was unable to get in contact with Mr Durre to discuss his win.