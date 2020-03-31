WINNER ANNOUNCED: Best takeaway in Stanthorpe

Stanthorpe’s Best Takeaway has been decided, as voted by you.

HOME to many delicious takeaway options, our region’s eateries certainly know how to win their way to our hearts through food.

The Border Post asked readers to vote for their favourite place to get takeaway fromin Stanthorpe.

After the top six businesses were short-listed from more than 30 nominations, the votes are now in and the winner has been decided.

Claiming the title of Stanthorpe’s Best Takeaway is Blue Topaz Diner, the clear winner with 61 per cent of votes, finishing more than 30 per cent ahead of second place.

Blue Topaz Diner owners Brendan and Shonel Roberts.

Securing the number two spot was Lily’s Cafe with 28 per cent of votes, while Slaps Coffee House Cafe came in third, with 4 per cent of votes.

When asked why Blue Topaz Diner was our region’s best takeaway option, owner Brendan Roberts said the best burgers in the Granite Belt spoke for themselves.

“Quality burgers and consistency are the two biggest things,” Mr Roberts said.

“A business will always succeed if it is consistent.

“You see all of these successful fast-food chains that have been around forever, it is because they are consistent.

“It keeps people coming back.”

Blue Topaz Diner serves the best burgers on the Granite Belt according owner Brendan Roberts.

The business took a gamble last year that proved effective in ensuring it could continue to operate during tough times.

“We knew we weren’t going to have much of a backpacker season last year so we had to mix it up to keep the locals interested and get them wanting to drive the 5km out of town,” Mr Roberts said.

Mr Roberts and wife Shonel decided to focus on the older generation, and changed the look of the diner to create a retro feel.

“People come out for a milkshake and a burger and can enjoy the 50s and 60s music that plays on the jukebox,” Mr Roberts said.

“We are very family orientated as well. We know that families don’t want to be eating dinner late so we can cater to that as well.”

The business has also introduced a new home delivery service on top of its takeaway option, and Mr Roberts said it was starting to take off after a slow start.

Blue Topaz Diner now offers delivery as well as takeaway.

“Everything is still the same for us. The only change is that you can’t dine in anymore,” Mr Roberts said of the current coronavirus prevention measures.

“We have our full menu for both home delivery and takeaway.”

If you haven’t already, Mr Roberts highly encourages you to pop down to the diner at Severnlea to pick up the best burger in town to take away.