WINNER ANNOUNCED: Best customer service in Stanthorpe

BEST OF: Stanthorpe’s Best Customer Service has been decided.

BEST OF: Stanthorpe’s Best Customer Service has been decided.

THE Border Post has been on the hunt to find Stanthorpe’s Best Customer Service.

With more than 50 nominations and 14 people short-listed, the voting was a tight race.

But with 21 per cent of the votes, Mick Spiller from M&D Auto Parts is hereby crowned the best customer service in the region, as voted by readers of The Border Post.

M&D Auto Parts owner Mick Spiller with shop dog Webke.

Coming in a close second was Josh Cavallaro from Cav Insure with 16 per cent, and Tammy Burns from The Country Club finishing in third with 10 per cent of the votes.

When asked what sets himself apart from the other customer service members in our community, Mr Spiller said it is all about building relationships with customers.

“It’s very humbling but it’s not about me. It’s about our staff and our whole team and the dedication and loyal support that we deliver to our community,” Mr Spiller said.

Operating from Davadi St for more than 35 years, the family owned business has been there during the good, bad and ugly.

“These last couple of years have been very difficult for our community. The drought and the fires and now this virus, we try to do our best and a lot of them always continue to support us.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons over the years and have continued to diversify in these situations to get us through.

“It is a very unique community that we have here in Stanthorpe,” he said.

Now, like the rest of the world, Mr Spiller and his business are tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are making sure we have plenty of stock and essential items like batteries and oil.

“The things that people will need to keep their businesses going, especially the farmers.”

No matter what the region or the world is going through, Mr Spiller said the business, it’s staff and our community will persist together.

Whether it’s the best local hairdresser, the best cafe to grab a coffee or the best mechanic to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

Help us uncover the best in the region!